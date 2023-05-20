Twenty white roses were individually placed in a wreath to honor fallen North Carolina law enforcement officers.

Twelve of the roses were for North Carolina officers who died in the line of duty in 2022. The remaining roses were to remember Catawba County officers who died since 1937.

Catawba County District Court Judge Clifton H. Smith spoke during the Peace Officer Memorial Service hosted by the Catawba County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26. The memorial was held at the Catawba Memorial Park on Friday.

“We honor them (the fallen officers) today. They paid the ultimate price,” Smith said. “They knew the dangers to serve their community. They were courageous and helped protect our freedoms. The process of keeping the peace in a dangerous environment, regrettably, may lead to harm. That harm might be mental, physical, and sometimes life-ending.”

The names of each fallen officer were called as a uniformed officer stuck a white rose in the blue and yellow wreath. Once all of the names were called, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard fired volleys and played taps. All law enforcement officers in attendance saluted.

Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe was one of the officers in attendance.

“It’s always good for us in law enforcement, as well as our communities, to pay homage to them who sort of paved the way for us to be where we are today,” Sipe said. “We pray for the families of those that are passed on. We carry the torch from here for them.”