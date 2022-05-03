Fall registration open for furniture academy

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Alexander Furniture Academy is currently registering for the fall 2022 semester.

Classes start on June 21 and continue through Dec. 14. The cost is $250 per semester plus required tools. Scholarships are available.

Only 15 spaces each are available per semester for Upholstery Craftsman and Sewing Operators.

CVCC Alexander Furniture Academy is an industry driven training program designed by local furniture manufacturers to prepare individuals for highly paid sewing operator and upholstery craftsmen positions that are in high demand by some of the region’s largest employers.

Careers in the furniture industry range from $30,000 to $60,000 per year.

The Alexander Applied Technology Center is located at 230 Industrial Boulevard in Taylorsville.

For more information or to register, call Sharon Cox at 828-632-8221 ext. 310 or Tammy Buff at 828-327-7000 ext. 4819.