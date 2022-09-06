 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Breeze & Autumn Leaves Yard Sale planned

NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Breeze & Autumn Leaves Yard Sale is Saturday, Sept. 10.

The communitywide sale will run from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Southside Park, 1775 Southwest Blvd.

A limited number of 12-foot-by-12-foot booth spaces remain available to sellers. Preregistration is $20 per space through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. Late registration is $25 per space until the day of the yard sale.

Call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 to confirm availability and reserve your space.

