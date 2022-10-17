Facts and how we learn about them to be topic

HICKORY — Join Jeffrey Delbert at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m. for a presentation that explores facts and how we learn about them.

The information cycle describes how information is produced, distributed, and changed over time. This talk will elaborate on modern information cycles and media literacy by discussing aspects of how we come to know facts and the public’s consumption of such facts. Delbert will also explain methods of fact-checking and examine how we can protect our information environment. This presentation will give participants greater insight into the story behind Hickory Community Theatre’s production of "Lifespan of a Fact."

Jeffrey Delbert earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in political communication. Currently, he is an associate professor of communication studies at Lenoir-Rhyne University and teaches courses in argument, digital storytelling, and campaign communication.

His research focuses on the intersection of media, politics and popular culture, exploring how rhetoric and media influence the public sphere. He has recently co-authored the book "Rhetoric and Governance Under Trump."

Hickory Community Theatre and Hickory Public Library have partnered to bring this program to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, however there is a limit of 45 people, first come, first served.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

"Lifespan of a Fact" will be presented at Hickory Community Theatre’s Fireman’s Kitchen Nov. 4-19. Tickets for this production are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.hickorytheatre.org/memphis or by calling 828-328-2283.