Facilities to close early due to planned service outage

HICKORY — Due to a planned service outage by Duke Energy in the Ridgeview area, several City of Hickory facilities will close early on Thursday.

The Ridgeview Branch Library will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ridgeview Recreation Center and Brown Penn Recreation Center will close at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday. Facilities should reopen at normal hours on Friday.

The outage is scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and last approximately four hours.

According to a statement from Duke Energy, “the purpose of this outage is to rebuild some existing lines in the area and due to type of construction will require an outage for the safety of the crews.”

Affected Duke Energy customers should receive a phone notification in advance of the outage.