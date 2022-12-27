Facebook posts about 'The Grinch' being apprehended by deputies exceed expectations in Caldwell County

A Grinch-gag was a Christmas blessing for the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office as two posts about the mean, green furry creature received nearly 2,000 reactions and more than 700 shares on Facebook.

Lt. Shelly Hartley coordinated the Facebook posts. “We wanted to do something fun,” she said.

Hartley said the posts received more attention than she expected.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office told the public to be on the lookout for a “green creature, with a pot belly, described as vile and mean, accompanied by his dog.” Investigators developed information that the creature was plotting to steal Christmas from children in Caldwell County, according to the sheriff’s office’s first post.

On Saturday, it was announced that deputies apprehended the creature. Deputy Kyle Reese was photographed seizing the stolen presents. The suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and is being held with no bond. He was fingerprinted, photographed and allowed to make one phone call, a second post from the sheriff’s office said.

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division immediately found the creature’s dog a loving home, the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Hartley said Capt. Thomas Bailey, who works in the jail, was the person photographed wearing an orange jumpsuit, Santa hat and a Grinch mask.