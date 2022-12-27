 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
CALDWELL COUNTY

Facebook posts about 'The Grinch' being apprehended by deputies exceed expectations in Caldwell County

  • 0
122822-hdr-news-grincharrest-p1

Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Reese seizes stolen presents from The Grinch.

 Photo courtesy of the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office

A Grinch-gag was a Christmas blessing for the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office as two posts about the mean, green furry creature received nearly 2,000 reactions and more than 700 shares on Facebook.

Lt. Shelly Hartley coordinated the Facebook posts. “We wanted to do something fun,” she said.

122822-hdr-news-grincharrest-p3

The Grinch's mugshot from the Caldwell County Jail. Capt. Thomas Bailey is the man behind the mask. 

Hartley said the posts received more attention than she expected.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office told the public to be on the lookout for a “green creature, with a pot belly, described as vile and mean, accompanied by his dog.” Investigators developed information that the creature was plotting to steal Christmas from children in Caldwell County, according to the sheriff’s office’s first post.

122822-hdr-news-grincharrest-p5

The Grinch sits in the back of a patrol car belonging to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office. He was arrested for stealing presents meant for Caldwell County children. Capt. Thomas Bailey dressed up as The Grinch for the photo.

On Saturday, it was announced that deputies apprehended the creature. Deputy Kyle Reese was photographed seizing the stolen presents. The suspect was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and is being held with no bond. He was fingerprinted, photographed and allowed to make one phone call, a second post from the sheriff’s office said.

People are also reading…

The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division immediately found the creature’s dog a loving home, the sheriff’s office said in the post.

This amazing Grinch impersonator is caught on camera having an adorable interaction with two young children. Natalie and Tim Wells, both 35, took their two young children Andy and Wendy to Universal's Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, for a festive break. They came across a Grinch impersonator in the park's Christmas-themed section, who was channelling the performance of Jim Carrey, from the 2000 Christmas classic - note perfect. Curious two-year-old Andy asked the Grinch where ‘Max’ the dog was. The performer nails his character's mannerisms and improvs a suitably snarky response before proceeding to poke fun at the kids' Disney-inspired names. Teacher Natalie, from Jacksonville, Florida, said: “This made me laugh so hard because Andy keeps saying 'why?' which is such a funny stage of life at two. "The Grinch is one of my kids’ favourite movie as and they loved how funny he was with them. “Clearly, I’m laughing way too hard. The Grinch is hysterical and this was a major highlight of our vacation. “Hopefully it makes people laugh and smile! The Grinch is hysterical and my kids and us loved meeting him!”

Hartley said Capt. Thomas Bailey, who works in the jail, was the person photographed wearing an orange jumpsuit, Santa hat and a Grinch mask. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert