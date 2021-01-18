Explore the library through its online catalog

NEWTON — Have you always loved browsing for books at the library? If you love exploring titles, authors, cover images, and jacket descriptions, you’ll appreciate the Catawba County Library’s enhanced online catalog.
New options and capabilities have made the tool more robust than ever, and cardholders have increased flexibility to search for books, reserve them for pick-up, and create a personal account to keep track of their favorites.
To guide users through the improved online catalog, the library will be hosting a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Staff members will share details about setting up and managing an account, placing holds, and saving media lists and searches. To participate, register at https://tinyurl.com/cclsonlinecatalog. You'll receive a Zoom link to attend the virtual program on the morning of Jan. 20.
The library’s online catalog also offers a variety of user-friendly tools to help people find and access the books and authors they’re most interested in. For example, it provides filters to locate books that are currently available at a particular library branch, to view the order in which a selection of books was published, and to look for a physical book, an ebook, an audiobook, or a large-print version.
One of the catalog’s most popular options is the capability to get suggestions based on a favorite book or author. If you’re interested in reading other books with a similar theme, tone, or style, lots of recommendations are available with a simple click. Each book in the catalog is accompanied by a set of tags to describe it, and selecting the ones you’d like to match in other books immediately turns up a variety of new titles you can add to your reading list.
In addition, the catalog features reviews, descriptions, lists of books by genre and rating, and staff picks to guide your selections. Users can also suggest books they’d like the library to consider purchasing, explore the catalog’s child-friendly version, and browse a calendar of upcoming programs. The enhanced catalog offers convenient, virtual access to the library’s resources, along with the benefit of safe social distancing.
Cardholders can create an account with their existing card number and PIN at https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. New library users are invited to set up a quick-start account for the online catalog by going to https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=obrsignup. After completing a brief form, users will gain immediate access to the library’s digital collection and can visit a branch location later to upgrade to a full-service account.
For more details about library services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library or call 828-465-8664.