Explore the library through its online catalog

NEWTON — Have you always loved browsing for books at the library? If you love exploring titles, authors, cover images, and jacket descriptions, you’ll appreciate the Catawba County Library’s enhanced online catalog.

New options and capabilities have made the tool more robust than ever, and cardholders have increased flexibility to search for books, reserve them for pick-up, and create a personal account to keep track of their favorites.

To guide users through the improved online catalog, the library will be hosting a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Staff members will share details about setting up and managing an account, placing holds, and saving media lists and searches. To participate, register at https://tinyurl.com/cclsonlinecatalog. You'll receive a Zoom link to attend the virtual program on the morning of Jan. 20.

The library’s online catalog also offers a variety of user-friendly tools to help people find and access the books and authors they’re most interested in. For example, it provides filters to locate books that are currently available at a particular library branch, to view the order in which a selection of books was published, and to look for a physical book, an ebook, an audiobook, or a large-print version.