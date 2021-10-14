 Skip to main content
Explore Kanopy streaming service during program
Explore Kanopy streaming service during program

HICKORY — There are many wonderful things you can do with your library card. Have you checked out Kanopy?

On Monday, Oct. 18, at 6:30 p.m. the library will give an overview in using Kanopy.

Kanopy is an on-demand streaming video service offering movies, film, documentaries, and children’s shows for  free when you use your library card. Register for this online program and the library will send you a link to the live Zoom program.

This program is free but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.

