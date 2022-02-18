Explore Creativebug at Hickory Library

HICKORY — Catch the Creativebug at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Learn about the library’s newest database, Creativebug, which is a source for online video arts and crafts workshops and techniques, free with your library card.

If you want to learn how to cook, how to crochet, how to refinish furniture and more, Creativebug has a wide selection of courses to explore. Creativebug is perfect for clubs or individuals looking to learn new craft and art techniques.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the library will provide an overview of how to sign up and navigate the site, and then participants will create paper flowers, a featured craft from Creativebug, perfect for all ages.