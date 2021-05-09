Explore birding during program with park ranger

NEWTON — Do you enjoy catching glimpses of bluebirds and cardinals? Do you find yourself watching them with more than a passing interest? If you’re drawn to the songs and feeding habits of the birds around you, you might just be a birder in the making.

To learn how observing birds in their natural habitats can enhance your life, make plans to attend the Catawba County Library’s Birding 101 seminar, which takes place virtually at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12. Jamie Cameron, a Lake James State Park ranger, will be sharing his experience with birds. He’ll also offer advice on how to make birding a hobby you can enjoy on your own or with others.

To register for the program and receive the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/ccls-Birding101 or call 828-465-8665.

Besides its appeal as a fun recreational activity, you can take up birding for a variety of reasons: It’s relaxing, it’s a good way to connect with others, and it’s a satisfying way to support conservation through awareness of the natural world. You can also boost scientific knowledge about birds by sharing your observations, and you can build a circle of friends through outdoor meet-ups and online communities.