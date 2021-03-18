 Skip to main content
Explore advance care planning at workshop
LENOIR — Advance care planning is a process to help your loved ones know how to speak for you if you are ever unable to make your own medical decisions. It is planning for the unexpected.

Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care partners with the Caldwell Senior Center to offer an advance care planning workshop via Zoom at no cost to the community on the second Thursday of each month. The next workshop will be held April 8 at 1:30 p.m.

For more information or to register, call 828-758-2883. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link.

