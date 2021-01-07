'Expert care to every citizen:' Samaritan's Purse field hospital accepts first patient in Lenoir

By Dec. 31, supplies were being delivered. A week later, it’s open.

“We created this hospital in seven days,” Easton said. “That is amazing to me. It’s amazing and it’s needed and it’s unheard of and it took everyone.”

Caldwell UNC staff and staff of the emergency hospital, who are contracted and paid by Samaritan’s Purse, gathered Thursday morning for a short ceremony before the first patient was delivered.

Edward Graham, the grandson of evangelist Billy Graham, spoke on behalf of Samaritan's Purse. He said during the ceremony that the hospital is there to support the community they call home.

“During this pandemic with COVID-19, it has ravaged this community here in Lenoir,” Graham said. “Lenoir is home to us. I’m from Boone, born and raised, and this is just off the mountain. … To see the community affected the way it has, it breaks my heart. And so for the medical staff here and the nurses especially that are working so hard to save lives, we have a resource that we think can help and we’re here and our wonderful volunteers and we have come to assist this hospital.”

