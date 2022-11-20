Experience a pioneer Christmas at Hart Square Village

VALE — Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to Christmas in the Village on Dec. 3 and 4. Experience the magic of the holiday season as it would have been in the early 1800s as you stroll through the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures by lantern light. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, and yuletide pioneer traditions in North Carolina.

Guests will be invited inside cabins from the 18th and 19th centuries to interact with historical interpreters and observe artists demonstrating popular yuletide traditions of early America.

See everything from candle making to wreath making and stocking sewing. There will be nearly 20 historical demonstrations. Church services will be taking place throughout the event for those who wish to experience singing traditional Christmas hymns in Hart Square’s historic Chapel of Peace. You will also enjoy samples of Brunswick stew, vegetable stew, apple cider, fire-roasted chestnuts, cookies, and open-hearth cooking.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, says, “This event began with our founders, Dr. Bob and Mrs. Becky Hart inviting 50 of their closest friends to worship in the historic chapel and has grown into a living history event with pioneer Christmas traditions, music, dancing, and church services. Christmas in the Village is a great way to share the spiritual side of America’s history with guests from all over the Southeast.”

Tickets are available at Hart Square Village's website for this holiday experience: https://www.hartsquare.com/events/christmas-in-the-village-december-3-4

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with instilling a pioneering spirit in the next generation through preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.