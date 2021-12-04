Expect to pay more for live Christmas tree; seller says demand remains high

Daniel Guthrie has advice for Christmas tree shoppers: expect to pay more and buy now or you may end up without a tree.
Guthrie operates a Christmas tree lot on North Center Street in front of the Lowes Foods grocery and the Hickory Tavern. He said his Christmas tree prices increased $5-$10 per tree over last year. The trees start at $25 and can cost more than $100 depending on the size.
He said that several factors affect the cost of his trees. “The cost of operation, a lot of it has to play in with the cost of operation and production at the farm. What it takes to get them produced, get them fertilized, get them sheared, the equipment, just the operation cost at the farm,” he said. “All of that comes into play.”
Guthrie said it has been difficult to find supplies. For example, he had to make hanging racks for the trees out of wood to compensate for the lack of metal hanging racks he was able to purchase. Even with the rise in prices, Guthrie says the demand for live trees is high and business has been good this season.
“I typically stay until a couple days before Christmas, but we may sell out early this year. Demand for a real Christmas tree is definitely up. The season has been really fast. On the peak days it has been a lot to handle, been some long hours,” Guthrie said. “Been a lot of prep, there have been a few nights where I’ve stayed here and had some help stay here until 1 o’clock in the morning; just prepping trees, pricing trees, getting the lot set up and things like that.”
Guthrie has been selling North Carolina Fraser firs in the Hickory area since 2005. He says his favorite part of selling in Hickory is interacting with customers.
“I love to talk. I love to see the people every year. I just really enjoy interacting with people and being a small part of their Christmas tradition,” Guthrie said. “It’s pretty humbling, for me it is. I really enjoy growing the Christmas trees, but the people really make it worthwhile.”
Guthrie is a member of the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and only sells tree that he has grown. Growing Christmas trees is sustainable and environmentally beneficial, he said. For every tree he cuts down, two or three are planted in its place and one acre of Christmas trees can produce enough oxygen for 18 people a day, he said.
Guthrie sells more than just trees. He also sells garland, wreaths of various sizes and shapes and more items.
The lot is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 828-310-3560.