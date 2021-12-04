Expect to pay more for live Christmas tree; seller says demand remains high

Daniel Guthrie has advice for Christmas tree shoppers: expect to pay more and buy now or you may end up without a tree.

Guthrie operates a Christmas tree lot on North Center Street in front of the Lowes Foods grocery and the Hickory Tavern. He said his Christmas tree prices increased $5-$10 per tree over last year. The trees start at $25 and can cost more than $100 depending on the size.

He said that several factors affect the cost of his trees. “The cost of operation, a lot of it has to play in with the cost of operation and production at the farm. What it takes to get them produced, get them fertilized, get them sheared, the equipment, just the operation cost at the farm,” he said. “All of that comes into play.”

Guthrie said it has been difficult to find supplies. For example, he had to make hanging racks for the trees out of wood to compensate for the lack of metal hanging racks he was able to purchase. Even with the rise in prices, Guthrie says the demand for live trees is high and business has been good this season.

