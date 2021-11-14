Expect to jump some extra hurdles if you are headed overseas

Hamp said he called the public health department and told them he needed a QR code, “and they provided it,” he stated. The QR code had to be uploaded to the VeriFLY app.

Hamp said that until a few weeks ago, a very recent negative test result was required before departing the U.S. bound for certain other countries. Such is no longer required, “but within two days of arriving in London,” Hamp continued, “you must get a test.” That’s what Hamp and David had to do in order to board the Regal Princess. The cruise line provided COVID testing at their cost, and when Hamp’s and David’s returned negative, they went aboard.

Should a test come back positive, well, oh dear, no cruising for you.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hamp didn’t want to take the chance of this happening. He took it upon himself to be tested at CVS before leaving U.S. soil. “So CVS has my test online as negative,” he said. When he and Kathleen traveled in October, such pre-flight testing was required. For the current trip, it was not, but Hamp wanted to check anyway before getting on the plane to London. It didn’t guarantee he wouldn’t get the virus from someone during the flight, of course, but a positive result would have prevented him from going all the way to the cruise ship only to be turned away.