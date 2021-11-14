Expect to jump some extra hurdles if you are headed overseas

In a couple of days, the 14-day adventure being enjoyed by Hamp Shuford of Catawba County and his brother David Shuford of San Diego will come to an end.
They flew from their respective parts of the country on Nov. 2, met in London, traveled a couple of hours, and boarded a cruise ship, the Regal Princess, to begin a voyage with stops in France and Spain and then commencing transatlantic travel to the Azores, then to Bermuda, and finally to Fort Lauderdale, from which they’ll fly home.
Because of COVID-19, Hamp and David had to jump through all sorts of hoops to achieve the goal of traveling into and out of various countries. It’s worth it to Hamp who “suffers” from a chronic case of wanderlust. Just last month he and his wife Kathleen cruised around the United Kingdom, seeing parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
I like to travel, too — not quite as much as Hamp, but seeing and appreciating how others live across the country and around the world make us better people, I believe. Hamp agrees and often offers one of Mark Twain’s quotes: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.”
I wondered just how difficult overseas travel was these days, and Hamp was happy to describe the hurdles. He did say, though, that despite the added burdens “now is a good time to cruise because many lines are cruising at reduced capacities,” which means increased safety and ease of scoring better aboard-ship accommodations. Plus, according to Hamp, “Ninety-five percent of passengers and crew must be vaccinated.”
Hamp listed all the requirements, and frankly, the whole business is mind boggling. Used to be you needed a passport and maybe, depending on your destination, a visa. Now there’s red tape a mile long.
Hamp talked about an app he used called VeriFLY. There’s much information about it on the internet. According to American Airlines News Room website at news.aa.com, it’s a “mobile health passport.” The website stated, “Customers traveling from all of American’s domestic airports to eight countries will have the option to use the free VeriFLY app to upload required travel documents such as negative coronavirus (COVID-19) test results, and show those credentials in order to travel on American.”
Then Hamp described the need for a QR code “for vaccine proof” for the airline and the cruise line. I was beginning to think that car trips around North Carolina might have to satisfy any desire I had for travel. Again, I went to the internet, and there I found a bunch of QR code information.
QR stands for “quick response.” A QR code is a type of barcode. When it’s scanned, information is promptly provided. In simple terms, it’s sort of like a barcode on a grocery store item. When it’s scanned, the price of the item immediately shows up on the supermarket’s computer in the checkout line. A QR code is able to deliver a wide variety of information, including vaccination records and COVID-19 test results.
Hamp said he called the public health department and told them he needed a QR code, “and they provided it,” he stated. The QR code had to be uploaded to the VeriFLY app.
Hamp said that until a few weeks ago, a very recent negative test result was required before departing the U.S. bound for certain other countries. Such is no longer required, “but within two days of arriving in London,” Hamp continued, “you must get a test.” That’s what Hamp and David had to do in order to board the Regal Princess. The cruise line provided COVID testing at their cost, and when Hamp’s and David’s returned negative, they went aboard.
Should a test come back positive, well, oh dear, no cruising for you.
Hamp didn’t want to take the chance of this happening. He took it upon himself to be tested at CVS before leaving U.S. soil. “So CVS has my test online as negative,” he said. When he and Kathleen traveled in October, such pre-flight testing was required. For the current trip, it was not, but Hamp wanted to check anyway before getting on the plane to London. It didn’t guarantee he wouldn’t get the virus from someone during the flight, of course, but a positive result would have prevented him from going all the way to the cruise ship only to be turned away.
Speaking about the October excursion, Hamp said there was no recent testing required to enter Scotland from the cruise ship, but he and Kathleen had to be tested and the results be negative before flying back to the U.S. And, unquestionably, they had to show proof of having been vaccinated.
I asked Hamp if anyone had been turned away from the cruise ship Sky Princess in October due to testing positive right before departure. “No,” he responded, “and no one developed COVID during the cruise, according to ship personnel.”
He added that most travelers wore masks everywhere: airport, plane, cruise ship, and during on-land tours. He also noted that the residents of the countries he visited were mostly masked.
On the topic of masking, Hamp said he and Kathleen sailed the Mississippi on a reduced-capacity cruise in May, and everyone was vaccinated, had proof of negative tests, and wore masks.
During the height of the pandemic and before vaccinations were available, Hamp and Kathleen had planned cruises to Iceland and Hawaii, but both were canceled.
Then Hamp said something totally unexpected: “Kathleen and I came home with COVID after being on the Ruby Princess in February 2020, cruising the waters around New Zealand.” Then he supplemented the story by saying, “It could have been the coughing man on the Hickory Hop when we returned. He’d just returned from the Philippines.”
More than likely, Hamp and Kathleen were infected on board the Ruby Princess rather than by the man in the airport shuttle service vehicle. “We had an urgent call waiting on us [on our answering machine] when we got home, saying stay in place, that over half the ship, they’d found out, had COVID.”
“We truly didn’t know anything about testing then,” Hamp went on. When he and Kathleen got sick — Kathleen fatigued and reduced appetite, Hamp no taste or smell and losing weight due to no appetite, they called the doctor, who told them that unless they were having trouble breathing, they should stay home. After two weeks, both were fine. They didn’t get tested, but when they went to give blood, which they do as often as they can, antibody tests told the story. Hamp said they were allowed to give blood nonetheless. “They were able to use our blood as convalescent plasma,” Hamp reported.
As soon as vaccinations were available, Hamp and Kathleen got the shots and have since received second doses and boosters.
“I’m very glad that cruising has come back,” concluded Hamp. “I believe cruise lines are to be commended for being cautious.”
Just when I thought Hamp had finished listing all he did in preparation for this and the previous trip, he began describing something he called a passenger locater form. According to the World Health Organization’s website at who.int, it assists in passenger contact tracing. A would-be traveler can go online to complete the form, which calls for, among other bits of information, ways to get in contact with the traveler. Different countries have varied requirements concerning the form. The United Kingdom requires it of anyone coming into any UK country from outside the Common Travel Area, which consists of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, the Channel Islands, and the Isle of Man. “They’re really big on islands,” said Hamp. “They want to know if you’ve been on any islands.”
So, if you’ve been just dying to leave the U.S. for a while, you’d better start right now getting your ducks in a row. There are many more quackers than there used to be.
Bon voyage!
