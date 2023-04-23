HICKORY — Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency, and the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley will host an educational outreach, "It Is Your Right to Vote" seminar for formerly incarcerated people.

The seminar will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

The voting rights expansion that took effect in July 2022 allows any North Carolina citizen on probation, parole, or post-release supervision to register and vote, although many of the people affected by this change are not aware of it. This event aims to educate formerly incarcerated citizens that they can now legally vote, and engage them in the electoral process.

Presentations in the seminar will address the importance of registering to vote and voting, as well as information on expungement of criminal records, obtaining a certificate of relief, getting a state ID, driver’s license, birth certificate, and social security card.

Speakers will include the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, founding executive director of Exodus Homes; Dennis Gaddy, founding executive director of Community Success Initiative; and Sabrina Mommers, North Carolina organizer for VoteRiders.

During the seminar, formerly incarcerated people will be able to register to vote and obtain information on voting; get help with expunging their criminal record, getting a certificate of relief, obtaining a state ID, driver’s license, birth certificate or social security card. A light lunch will be provided, followed by a chess tournament, and door prizes for those who attend.

The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is a nonpartisan grassroots organization dedicated to empowering voters and defending democracy. The league works to inform and engage the community and it encourages citizens to participate in government. This event is made possible by the League of Women Voters Education Fund.

Longcrier expressed gratitude to the league for spearheading this effort saying, "The recent victories in voter expansion for formerly incarcerated people in North Carolina is long overdue, and we are excited for this opportunity to help reach them to let them know they can vote and that their vote matters."

For more information, contact Longcrier at 828-962-8196 or revlongcrier@exodushomes.org or Priya Palmer at priya.palmer@yahoo.com.