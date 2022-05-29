Exodus outreach event offers free goods, services

HICKORY — Everything will be free at the Exodus Community Outreach Event on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

Organizers will be providing free furniture, clothes, HIV testing, Bibles, haircuts, manicures and face painting. The event will also include music and information from many local help agencies.

The Exodus gospel choir will sing, and powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration will be delivered.

The free furniture can be delivered in the Hickory area by Exodus Works for $15 paid in advance. All who attend will get a free hot dog lunch. The public is invited to attend.

For more information contact the Rev. Susan Smith at revsusansmith@gmail.com or 828-962-8196.