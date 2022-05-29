 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exodus outreach event offers free goods, services

  • 0

HICKORY — Everything will be free at the Exodus Community Outreach Event on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

Organizers will be providing free furniture, clothes, HIV testing, Bibles, haircuts, manicures and face painting. The event will also include music and information from many local help agencies.

The Exodus gospel choir will sing, and powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration will be delivered.

The free furniture can be delivered in the Hickory area by Exodus Works for $15 paid in advance. All who attend will get a free hot dog lunch. The public is invited to attend.

For more information contact the Rev. Susan Smith at revsusansmith@gmail.com or 828-962-8196.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Populism, desire for change mark Colombia’s presidential vote

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert