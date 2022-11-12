Exodus Homes' 2022 William Mangum Honor Cards available

HICKORY — Exodus Homes' 2022 William Mangum Honor Cards are now available at several area locations.

For the past 35 years, Greensboro artist William Mangum has created a beautiful painting for The Honor Card Program to help raise funds for organizations that serve homeless men and women in North Carolina.

Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way agency, is one of 15 N.C. organizations participating in The Honor Card program, and the giving of Exodus Homes' Honor Cards has become a tradition in this area. Each card sells for $5 and all proceeds from sales help fund the 73-bed supportive housing program at Exodus Homes.

Mangum's passion to help homeless people began in 1987 when he met a homeless man who changed his life and his perspective on the suffering of homeless people.

"Homelessness is a complex reality," Mangum said. "It sounds simple, but there is no single explanation for how people fall into homelessness. I've sat with men and women who suffered from mental health disorders, many who were recovering from drug or alcohol abuse, and those who had experienced physical and sexual abuse. Ultimately, each person's story held different tragic turns which contributed to their situation. We fail to honor the complexities of suffering when we oversimplify these contributing factors, or worse, quietly assign blame to the person next to us."

This year's Honor Card is called "Making A Difference" and depicts two men walking together on a snowy day, one helping the other. Sales of Honor Cards are a primary source of funds annually for Exodus Homes and the recipient will know that a gift has been made to Exodus Homes in their honor.

"With high gas prices and the steep rise in inflation, sales of this year's Honor Card are especially important to help us reach our budget goals this year," said the Rev. Susan Smith, assistant executive director of Exodus Homes. "Giving Honor Cards for the holidays is a great way to give a meaningful gift that keeps on giving throughout the year. "

Since 1988, The William Mangum Honor Card has raised over $10 million for organizations like Exodus Homes, and this will be the last year they will be available because Mangum is retiring from the program.

Exodus Homes will be carrying on William Mangum's Honor Card legacy by creating its own version of the holiday card next year, Smith said.

"We are very grateful for all we have learned from William Mangum in The Honor Card program, and we will be working with our residents to create a new card that shares our mission in helping homeless people learn a new way to live after addiction and incarceration," she said.

Exodus Homes' "Making a Difference" Honor Cards are available now and can be purchased at the following locations:

• Exodus Homes Offices and Exodus New Life Thrift Store at 610 Fourth St., SW, Hickory

• Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ, 1763 Highland Ave., NE, Hickory

• Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse, 29 Second St., NW, Hickory

• SALT Block Gift Shop, 243 Third Ave., NE, Hickory

• Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, 1055 Southgate Corporate Park, SW, Hickory

• Eco Dental, 300 29th Ave., NE, Hickory

• LINC Gift and Thrift, 118 E First St, Newton

Honor Cards can also be purchased online at www.exodushomes.org by clicking on the "Donate" button and putting the words "Honor Cards" in the line for "Special Instructions for the Seller". You can mail your cards yourself or bring a list of recipients and Exodus Homes will mail your cards for you. For churches or businesses that would like to participate in the Honor Card program, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at revsusansmith@gmail.com or 828-962-8196.