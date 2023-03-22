HICKORY — Unifour Senior Games Silver Arts will host an exhibit upstairs in The Learning Lab at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library from March 21 until March 30.

A reception will be held in the meeting room at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on March 30 from 4-6:30 p.m. Registration is not required for this event.

For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.