NEWTON — The Catawba County Museum of History is opening a new exhibit entitled “1,000 Words: Photographs by Vietnam Veterans."

This collection of images, assembled by photographer Martin Tucker, was taken by North Carolina soldiers in Vietnam.

The Vietnam War took place literally half a world away from the United States. Life for the soldiers was an unknown to most Americans in the 1960s and 1970s. Many only knew the war from images on TV — some of which were quite graphic.

But what did the war look like to the troops on the ground? Some recorded the horrors of war. Others focused less on the war and more on the experience — their friendships, the Vietnamese people, the countryside, the longing for home.

This collection of images explores the human elements and experiences of Vietnam, with commentary by the veterans on what each image means to them. This exhibit offers visitors the chance to see how the troops themselves chose to remember their time in Southeast Asia.

According to Tucker, “The photographs paint as broad a picture as possible of what 18- to 20-year-old young men experienced in their year away from home (in addition to combat) — and how they chose to document it. They’re showing what they couldn’t say.”

"When Martin Tucker originally collected these images and the stories that go with them, he provided a glimpse into a very turbulent time period in U.S. history," said Charlie Knight, military curator. "The images in 1,000 Words convey what everyday life was like for those in uniform in Vietnam, and we hope that visitors will gain a greater understanding of this war 50 years ago."

The new exhibit will run from May 13 to Aug. 30.

The Museum of History is located at the 1924 Courthouse, 30 North College Ave., Newton. Admission is free. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or by appointment. Guided group tours are available at a small fee.

Exhibits such as this are brought to the museum through membership and community donors and sponsorships. For more information, visit its website at www.catawbahistory.org or call 828-465-0383.