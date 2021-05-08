Executive director to leave GHCCM

HICKORY — The Rev. Kathy H. Wood, executive director of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM), announces her plan to transition from GHCCM to a full-time position serving the church community.
In September 2020, Wood became an ordained minister with the United Church of Christ, Western North Carolina Association of the Southern Conference. Following her ordination, she has been called to take a more significant role in the life of two local churches. In addition, she will be taking a full-time position to create and develop a 100% virtual church experience (a church without walls). Therefore, Wood will be leaving her role as executive director of GHCCM. Her transition from GHCCM will occur when an interim or a replacement is determined.
As stated by Wood, “The team of employees at GHCCM are very capable and independent in helping our neighbors take the next step. I cannot tell you enough how proud I am of the growth in this team since I began my position here three years ago. I plan to support everyone in the ministry to ensure a smooth transition.”
Tiffany Brittain, GHCCM board president, said the board of GHCCM is tremendously grateful for Wood’s leadership these past three years.
“She has brought a renewed vision for the future and a stability to the operations of the ministry for which we are most appreciative. She has all of our support as she moves forward,” Brittain said.
Wood is the driving force that moved the ministry from being a crisis ministry to being a transformational ministry. The subject of poverty is a complex issue that includes spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, social and financial wellbeing. True transformation involves a better understanding of those in poverty and how working together to develop goals, practices and policies enables people to not merely survive but rather thrive as contributing members within the community.
Because of Wood’s guidance and leadership, GHCCM continually explores the wide range of subjects regarding charity and a new approach to be more inclusive for all to work together to achieve the next step toward independence, Brittain said.
With the addition of the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center offering the ‘Next Step’ pathway out of poverty, Lily Moody, assistant executive director of GHCCM and director of the Whole Life Center, reflects on Wood’s contributions: “Kathy’s overall compassion for the neighbors served by GHCCM and the oversight she has provided has offered growth and stability to GHCCM. She has been an excellent leader and mentor to all of the GHCCM employees.”
For 52 years, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has served people who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County and the surrounding area. GHCCM is a unique ministry that is wholistic (whole person) and transformational in its approach. The ministry provides aid to its neighbors including assistance with supplemental food, rent, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care and access to pharmaceuticals, interagency referrals, SOAR benefits (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access, Recovery), and the Whole Life Center. The ministry is dependent on financial contributions. For the current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit its website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information, email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.