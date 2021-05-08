Executive director to leave GHCCM

Wood is the driving force that moved the ministry from being a crisis ministry to being a transformational ministry. The subject of poverty is a complex issue that includes spiritual, physical, mental, emotional, social and financial wellbeing. True transformation involves a better understanding of those in poverty and how working together to develop goals, practices and policies enables people to not merely survive but rather thrive as contributing members within the community.

Because of Wood’s guidance and leadership, GHCCM continually explores the wide range of subjects regarding charity and a new approach to be more inclusive for all to work together to achieve the next step toward independence, Brittain said.

With the addition of the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center offering the ‘Next Step’ pathway out of poverty, Lily Moody, assistant executive director of GHCCM and director of the Whole Life Center, reflects on Wood’s contributions: “Kathy’s overall compassion for the neighbors served by GHCCM and the oversight she has provided has offered growth and stability to GHCCM. She has been an excellent leader and mentor to all of the GHCCM employees.”

For 52 years, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry has served people who are facing crisis, living in poverty and/or experiencing homelessness in Catawba County and the surrounding area. GHCCM is a unique ministry that is wholistic (whole person) and transformational in its approach. The ministry provides aid to its neighbors including assistance with supplemental food, rent, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care and access to pharmaceuticals, interagency referrals, SOAR benefits (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access, Recovery), and the Whole Life Center. The ministry is dependent on financial contributions. For the current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit its website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information, email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.