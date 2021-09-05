Executive director named for Greenway Transit

HICKORY — Greenway Public Transportation announced that Kimberly Angel will serve as the next executive director. The board of directors voted to appoint Angel as the executive director at their meeting on Sept. 2, and she is slated to begin in the position in late September.

Angel was selected from a pool of applicants from across the region, state and country. Applicants from as far as Nevada and Colorado applied for the position. Ultimately, the board chose Angel due to a combination of her education, experience, and personal characteristics.

Angel currently serves as the Director of Transit Services for Macon County, North Carolina, where she has served for the past 23 years managing the county’s transit system, including 22 employees. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Western Carolina University.

Board Chair and Alexander County Manager Rick French said about Angel’s selection, “We considered a number of candidates, but Ms. Angel stood out with her education, years of experience as a transit director, and her passion for public transit. She is highly regarded by her peers as she currently serves as the president of the NC Public Transportation Association. We believe she will serve our organization and region well.”