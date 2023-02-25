LENOIR — In a milestone year for the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, a familiar face has taken a newly created leadership role for the performing arts and conference center.

Kimberly Edmisten was named executive director of the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center at the start of 2023, the 30th anniversary of the facility’s opening. Edmisten is a Caldwell County native and has decades of local leadership experience.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Civic Center’s long tradition of being a focal point in the community,” Edmisten said. “The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is known for being the local destination for quality entertainment and the place to celebrate life’s special moments.”

Owned and operated by Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, the facility opened in 1993 and was named in honor of Broyhill Furniture founder Ed Broyhill. It features a 1,000-seat auditorium, ballroom and multiple conference spaces, in addition to an annual Showcase of Stars lineup, on-site catering services and a variety of events throughout the year.

Edmisten’s background includes serving as general manager of Foothills Radio Group and public relations-marketing director at Caldwell UNC Health Care. She also has served in several community leadership roles, including the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Lenoir City Council and the Shelter Home of Caldwell and Alexander Counties Board of Directors.

“There’s nowhere else in Caldwell County that connects the community like the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center,” said Mark Poarch, CCC&TI president. “Kim’s experience and local connections make her a great choice to lead and grow this vital facility.”

The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE, Lenoir. For more information about the venue, including upcoming events and rental options, visit www.broyhillcenter.com.