Executive assistant to HPS superintendent named

HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools announces the selection of Angela "Angel" Holland to serve as the executive assistant to the superintendent, Bryan Taylor, and as clerk to the HPS Board of Education, effective immediately.

As an employee of Hickory Public Schools for nearly seven years, Holland has served as finance assistant to the HPS Finance Department. In her new role, Holland will provide numerous duties of administrative support for the superintendent and the board of education as well as the support of analytical and appropriate communication with internal and community groups.

Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools, Holland served as legal assistant/paralegal for Sigmon, Clark, Mackie, Hanvey & Ferrell, P.A. for 18 years. As a North Carolina Certified Paralegal (effective 2006), Holland served the entire law firm with her primary assistance provided to Jeffrey T. Mackie, who previously served HPS as the board attorney. She served as a legal assistant to area law firms for a combined 25 years.

A native of Hickory and a graduate of St. Stephens High School, Holland was always interested in law and pursued becoming a legal assistant immediately upon high school graduation. Through her service to Hickory Public Schools, she has expanded her knowledge of finance and technology while assisting the district’s entire staff.