Executive administrative assistant named

HICKORY — Jennifer Shoaf has been announced as the new executive administrative assistant to the Hickory Public Schools superintendent and clerk to the board of education.

Most recently, Shoaf served as the secretary/treasurer for Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM). She brings several years of experience in supporting office needs for public schools.

Previously, Shoaf served as senior administrative support for the Early College High School in Charleston, South Carolina; and in North Carolina she served as a high school PowerSchool data manager in Cabarrus County Schools where she also worked as a high school testing coordinator, establishing and maintaining all student testing data and records.

While working with elementary schools in Rowan Salisbury Schools and Kannapolis City Schools, Shoaf served as the PowerSchool data manager and she led the administrative support including bookkeeping and serving as the NCWISE data manager.

In addition to serving public schools in both South Carolina and North Carolina, Shoaf provided administrative services for Atlantic Respiratory in Charleston, and both Medical Modalities and Gemma Power Systems in North Carolina, as well as other private businesses.

In her new role with Hickory Public Schools, Shoaf will assist HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor and members of the HPS Board of Education, as she provides daily support for internal and community needs.

She has been married to Matthew Shoaf for 25 years and they are the parents of three adult children as well as grandparents to five children.

Shoaf enjoys cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

“I am so excited to have this wonderful opportunity to be here at Hickory Public Schools and serve the needs of the superintendent, the board, the administrative team, and the community,” she said.

“We are delighted that Mrs. Shoaf has accepted this role with our administrative team. With her extensive experience in administrative services for both public schools and private businesses, she brings valued knowledge and capability to the position. We welcome Mrs. Shoaf to the HPS admin team," Taylor said.