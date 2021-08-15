Eviction moratorium to be topic at group's meeting

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Landlords Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Hickory Bread Company on Catawba Valley Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.

The group is especially inviting all rental property owners, investors, property managers, landlords, or those people looking to become rental property owners. The association membership covers Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

The August meeting will be about the eviction moratorium. Speakers will be Angela Kidd, Superior Clerk of Court for Caldwell County; and Kim R. Sigmon, Superior Clerk of Court for Catawba County.

For more information, call Rebecca at 828-781-9182.