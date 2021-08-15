 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eviction moratorium to be topic at group's meeting
0 Comments

Eviction moratorium to be topic at group's meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Landlords Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Hickory Bread Company on Catawba Valley Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public.

The group is especially inviting all rental property owners, investors, property managers, landlords, or those people looking to become rental property owners. The association membership covers Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties.

The August meeting will be about the eviction moratorium. Speakers will be Angela Kidd, Superior Clerk of Court for Caldwell County; and Kim R. Sigmon, Superior Clerk of Court for Catawba County.

For more information, call Rebecca at 828-781-9182.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert