Everything Free Community Outreach event planned

HICKORY — United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ will host an Everything Free Community Outreach event on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave., SW, in Hickory.
They will be giving away used furniture, mattresses and box springs in good condition, new Big Dog clothing, other gently used clothing, free haircuts, manicures, face painting, and a hot dog lunch for all. Exodus Works can deliver large items in the Hickory area for $15 paid in advance.
During the event, they will have free HIV testing by ALFA, COVID vaccines will be provided by Starmed Healthcare, the Hickory Branch NAACP will be on hand to register people to vote and NC Voter ID will be there to assist with questions about voting. Veterans Helping Veterans and Veterans Assistance Program will have information to help veterans. The Cognitive Connection and Integrated Care of Greater Hickory will be present with information about substance use treatment in the Hickory area. NC Works will be available to help people looking for a job or a better job. The Hickory Real Estate Group will be on hand to help people looking to buy or sell a home. The Democratic and Republican parties have been invited to share information about their platform and candidates. Music will be provided by the Exodus gospel choir along with powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration.
For more information contact the Rev. Susan Smith at 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com .