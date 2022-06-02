Everything Free Community Outreach event planned

During the event, they will have free HIV testing by ALFA, COVID vaccines will be provided by Starmed Healthcare, the Hickory Branch NAACP will be on hand to register people to vote and NC Voter ID will be there to assist with questions about voting. Veterans Helping Veterans and Veterans Assistance Program will have information to help veterans. The Cognitive Connection and Integrated Care of Greater Hickory will be present with information about substance use treatment in the Hickory area. NC Works will be available to help people looking for a job or a better job. The Hickory Real Estate Group will be on hand to help people looking to buy or sell a home. The Democratic and Republican parties have been invited to share information about their platform and candidates. Music will be provided by the Exodus gospel choir along with powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration.