HICKORY — Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ will host an Everything Free Community Outreach on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

The Everything Free Community Outreach events have been a hallmark of the Exodus ministries for the past 25 years.

During the event, Exodus will be giving away new adult and children's clothes and shoes from Walmart, other clothing, furniture, haircuts, manicures, face painting, Bibles, birthday cakes, and a beef hot dog lunch for all. Music will be provided by DJ "Dr. Jim" from Shelby, the Exodus gospel choir will sing, and participants will hear powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration.

ALFA will be present to do free and confidential HIV testing, and the Health Department will be giving away free at-home COVID tests. The Hickory Branch NAACP and the League of Women Voters will offer voter registration and voter information.. Other organizations that will be there include The Hickory Soup Kitchen, Catawba Valley Community College, Carolina Caring, Veterans Helping Veterans, The Cognitive Connection, Integrated Care of Greater Hickory, Infinite Beginnings, Safe Harbor, CTS Health, BCBS, Foothills Better Homes Realty, and Catawba Faith Health Initiative.

The free furniture is first-come, so those who are looking for that should come early to be able to claim what they need. Exodus Works will be available to deliver furniture that day for $15 paid in advance. People are asked to bring their own bags for all the free items they receive during the outreach.

For more information, contact the Rev. Susan Smith at revsusansmith@gmail.com or 828-962-8196.