NEWTON — Senior living and senior health care — whether independent living, assisted living, memory care, PACE programs, long-term care, or rehabilitation — constantly modify care delivery to meet both regulatory and individual needs.

Technology is at the forefront of those developments, so in late 2018 the EveryAge Foundation proactively established an Innovation Fund with the goal of being able to provide financial support for new ideas, devices, and processes.

In November 2022, John White, the chief financial officer of EveryAge, passed away after a battle with cancer. After his death, the EveryAge Board of Directors and EveryAge Foundation Board of Trustees made the decision to rename the Innovation Fund to the John B. White Innovation Fund in honor of White and his passion for technology, innovation, and operating efficiencies. White served in his role with the organization from 2020-2022.

A core value of EveryAge is innovation, which is the commitment to continually change to meet new needs. The purpose of the John B. White Innovation Fund is to provide financial support for a new idea, device, or method. Funds will be used to support the nonprofit mission of EveryAge and position the organization as a leader and innovator around the most challenging issues facing seniors today and into the future.

The John B. White Innovation Fund seeks to increase EveryAge’s capacity to make a measurable improvement in not only the lives of people served by the programs but also for the people who are actively serving residents or participants. It might be the application of better solutions that meet new requirements, unarticulated needs, or existing market needs.

Lee Syria, President and CEO of EveryAge, said, “Financial health and innovation are close companions in the work that we do to provide seniors with the best quality of life possible. During his tenure, John and I shared a powerful vision for building upon the financial stewardship of EveryAge’s history. Renaming the John B. White Innovation Fund in his memory allows us to honor his work and his belief in the mission of EveryAge.”

EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, is the parent company of 12 not-for-profit organizations that serve more than 2,000 older adults in North Carolina and Virginia. Programs include continuing care retirement communities (Abernethy Laurels, Piedmont Crossing, and Lake Prince Woods), PACE organizations, and affordable housing communities. To learn more or to contribute to the John B. White Innovation Fund or any other EveryAge fund that benefits residents or employees, visit www.everyage.org/foundation/.