Every person here helped: Senior games champ says Hickory has tight-knit pickleball group

There’s a community of more than 300 people playing pickleball in Hickory, including a handful who were state champions in the North Carolina Senior Games.

The list of state champs includes Bob Press, a former tennis player turned pickleball enthusiast. As we talked on the courts at the Westmont Recreation Center earlier this month, he said he prefers to be addressed as North Carolina State Champion Bob Press.

He said the pompous title was good for about an hour on the city’s pickleball courts.

Bob clearly loves a joke. He also enjoys his pickleball competitors.

“We are a very tight group,” Press said. “They put it (the state medal) around my neck but we all earned it. Every person here helped. There’s nobody here that is better than the next person.

“We train as a group. We practice as a group. We drill as a group.”

Press noted that more experienced pickleball players, including some instructors, are willing to help newcomers who are open to some teaching.

Bob Fincher was introduced to the game by his mother.

“She’s been playing for a number of years,” he said. “Being a college athlete and an athlete most of my life, I felt like it was just a game for seniors.”

That was until he lost to his mom.

“That got me intrigued,” Fincher said. He began to play more regularly and improve.

That led him to invite his co-workers from Southeast Retirement Planners to the pickleball courts.

Eventually, that led to new windscreens around the courts which were purchased by the company.

Fincher noted a tennis or table tennis background is a plus when learning to play, the sport is great for couples, and the paddles and balls tend to be more affordable and last longer than tennis racquets and balls.

Pickleball is played locally on former tennis courts and the game takes up less space and typically involves more people than tennis. Most of the games being played at Westmont were doubles. That means four players on one court.

Four pickleball courts can fit onto one tennis court, according to usapickleball.org.