Events with Christmas theme planned in Newton

NEWTON — The Newton Parks and Recreation Department is presenting "12 Days of Christmas" activities during the holiday season. Activities have been designed to be fun for the whole family while keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind.
• Gingerbread Man Contest, through Dec. 18
This contest invites you to create and name your own gingerbread man. Find the template and entry form at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
• My COVID-19 Time Capsule, through Dec. 30
The COVID-19 Time Capsule will encourage children and adults to share the experience of this unusual year with future generations. Each participant will complete a packet explaining their interests, experiences, and how they’re coping during the ongoing pandemic. The COVID-19 Time Capsule will be buried Dec. 30. Find more information at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
• 12 Days of Christmas Kid Crafts, each week in December
A special craft project is scheduled for each week in December with step-by-step instructions for participants. From a paper Santa Claus to make-your-own snow globes, there’s sure to be a variety of crafts for you and your family to enjoy. Find more information at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
• 12 Days of Christmas Puzzle Hunt, through Dec. 21
Newton Parks and Recreation needs your help finding the 12 Days of Christmas puzzle pieces that have been scattered at local parks by Jack Frost. Simply visit six of your local parks — Chadwick, East Newton, Little Brook, Northside, Southside, and Westside/Jaycee — and collect two puzzle pieces per park. Assemble and return your completed puzzle to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave., to receive a special prize.
• Ugly Sweater Contest, through Dec. 22
Join the fun with Parks and Recreation by sending pictures of your ugliest holiday sweater to fanofnewtonpar@outlook.com. Participants will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses and eateries.
• Lotería at Home, through Dec. 25
You’re invited to play Lotería at Home with items you can find in or around your home. Just like bingo, you can play to fill all the boxes or you can play a quick game to see who can finish a row first. Play indoors or outdoors while having safe fun. Find the lotería card at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
• Santa Bingo, through Dec. 25
Find the sights, smells, and sounds of Christmas during a fun game of Santa Bingo. Play indoors or outdoors while having safe fun. Find the bingo card at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.
• Senior’s Jingle Bell Express, Dec. 17
Newton Parks and Recreation presents a holiday drive-thru event for senior citizens. Seniors are invited to drive through the Jingle Bell Express at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave., between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17 to pick up a special brown bag from Santa’s elves. Participants are limited and reservations are required. Call the Newton Recreation Center at 828-695-4317 to reserve your treat from the North Pole.
• Virtual Christmas Pajama Party, Dec. 24
You are invited to Newton Parks and Recreation’s Virtual Christmas Pajama Party. Celebrate the season with family and friends, and share your special memories on social media. Submit your favorite photos of your family’s pajama party to fanofnewtonpar@outlook.com.
