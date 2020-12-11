Events with Christmas theme planned in Newton

• 12 Days of Christmas Puzzle Hunt, through Dec. 21

Newton Parks and Recreation needs your help finding the 12 Days of Christmas puzzle pieces that have been scattered at local parks by Jack Frost. Simply visit six of your local parks — Chadwick, East Newton, Little Brook, Northside, Southside, and Westside/Jaycee — and collect two puzzle pieces per park. Assemble and return your completed puzzle to the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave., to receive a special prize.

• Ugly Sweater Contest, through Dec. 22

Join the fun with Parks and Recreation by sending pictures of your ugliest holiday sweater to fanofnewtonpar@outlook.com. Participants will have the chance to win prizes from local businesses and eateries.

• Lotería at Home, through Dec. 25

You’re invited to play Lotería at Home with items you can find in or around your home. Just like bingo, you can play to fill all the boxes or you can play a quick game to see who can finish a row first. Play indoors or outdoors while having safe fun. Find the lotería card at www.newtonnc.gov/parksandrec or pick up in person at the Newton Recreation Center, 23 South Brady Ave.

• Santa Bingo, through Dec. 25