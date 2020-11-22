 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events to focus on coping with holiday grief
0 comments

Events to focus on coping with holiday grief

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LENOIR — The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer multiple virtual opportunities via Zoom for coping with the holidays.

Events will be held at noon on Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9 and at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead discussions about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.

To enroll in either of these educational events, RSVP by calling 828-754-0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert