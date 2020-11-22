Events to focus on coping with holiday grief

LENOIR — The holiday season can be emotionally stressful when you are coping with a loss of a loved one. The grief support services of Caldwell Hospice will offer multiple virtual opportunities via Zoom for coping with the holidays.

Events will be held at noon on Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9 and at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15. Caldwell Hospice Grief Services Coordinator Kimberly Setzer, MSW, LCSW, will lead discussions about ways of planning holiday events, remembering the missing loved ones, avoiding additional stress, and caring for yourself during a festive but difficult time.

To enroll in either of these educational events, RSVP by calling 828-754-0101 or emailing ksetzer@caldwellhospice.org. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link.