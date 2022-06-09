Events in the Catawba Valley: Carnival, concerts and plays

Southside Saints performing in Valdese

Friday night fun in Valdese continues with a classic rock band.

The Southside Saints will play Friday at 7 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School. The concert ends at 10 p.m. It will be the first time the band has performed in Valdese.

“We were highly impressed with the talent of this group and know our concert attendees are in for a treat as we welcome them to the FFN stage,” Community Affairs and Tourism Director Morrissa Angi said.

The group plays a wide variety of classic hits, covering musicians from The Police to Stevie Wonder.

“With collectively over 90 years of professionally playing and perfecting their craft, this dynamic trio guarantees to blow you away. You’ve never experienced anything quite like what this incredibly talented group of musicians intend to deliver to you,” Angi said.

Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, chips, candy, ice cream, snow cones and cold drinks at the concession stand or enter the 50/50 raffle. All concession and raffle ticket sales benefit the Valdese First Baptist Church.

In addition to live music, Family Friday Nights offers assorted lawn games for attendees to enjoy, such as Frisbee, bowling or cornhole.

For a complete lineup of summer bands or a full event calendar for Valdese, go to visitvaldese.com.

Carnival at Valley Hills Mall ends Sunday

The fun of the Valley Hills Mall Summer Carnival will come to an end on Sunday.

The family-friendly event features more than 20 state-of-the-art thrill rides, a Kiddieland designed especially for children, delicious fair food and challenging games of skill. Midway favorites include the “Monkey Maze,” “Dream Wheel,” “Sky Flyer,” and a family favorite, a carousel. The Valley Hills Mall Carnival offers such foods as funnel cakes, fresh cut French fries, cotton candy, Italian sausage and pizza.

The carnival opens at 4 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Closing times vary based on weather conditions and capacity. Parking is free and gate admission is free. Unlimited rides are $25 Wednesday and Thursdays and $30 Friday to Sunday. Learn more at: www.facebook.com/ValleyHillsMallCarnival.

Unspoken Tradition playing at the hum

Hickory’s outdoor amphitheater the hum is presenting an evening with Unspoken Tradition on Saturday at 7 p.m. The concert is an album release celebration for their new record “Imaginary Lines.”

Tickets are $10 online or at the gate. Kids under 12 are admitted free.

Unspoken Tradition is a new, original bluegrass band. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving but sincere.

The band has earned a following in the Southeast, selling out shows in Asheville and Nashville.

The hum is located at 227 Second Ave. SW. For tickets to the show, more information and a calendar of events, visit www.thehum.live.

Poetry Hickory to feature Tim Peeler

June 14 will mark the 176th Poetry Hickory event since the series began in 2007, and the featured reader this month will be the featured reader from 15 years ago, local poet Tim Peeler.

Peeler is a retired educator from western North Carolina. His 21 books include “L2,” a poetry novel, “Wild in the Strike Zone,” baseball poems, and “Checking Out,” a book of poems about his time in the hotel business. More recently, he has collaborated with Appalachian photographer Clayton Joe Young on a series of illustrated poetry narratives that include “West of Mercy” and “First Season.”

The reading will be held at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse at 6:30 p.m., and Peeler’s reading will be followed by an open mic.

For more information or to register for the open mic, contact Scott Owens, at asowens1@yahoo.com or 828-234-4266.

Juneteenth celebration at Ridgeview library

On Monday, from 4 to 6 p.m. the Ridgeview Branch Library is commemorating Juneteenth.

Explore the journey of freedom with crafts that will remind you of the journey in our rearview and the journey ahead.

There will be three activities to commemorate three of the stages in the Journey to Freedom. These activities include helping to create a community paper quilt to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of escape, creating flags to commemorate the journey to freedom by way of emancipation, and learning new crafting styles while remembering we are still on this journey to freedom.

This event is part of a larger celebration of Juneteenth happening across Catawba County.

For more information, call 828-345-6037. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.

“Ain’t Misbehavin’” on The Green Room’s stage

The Tony-winning musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” showcases the infectious energy and masterful stylings of legendary jazz musician, Thomas “Fats” Waller. “Ain’t Misbehavin’” recalls Waller’s sharp humor and energy as the cast sings and struts their way through the songs he made famous from uptown clubs to Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and Europe.

There will be performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and June 17, 18, 19. On Friday and Saturday, performances will be at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, performances will be at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling 828-464-6128.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, $14 for students and $8 for children 12 and under.

Find events coming up this week in the Catawba Valley.