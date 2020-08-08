Event will provide back-to-school supplies

HICKORY — The Hickory Police and Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Departments are excited to present the first-ever Back to School Supply Drive-Through on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 10 a.m. outside of Brown Penn Recreation Center on Third Street SW.
School supplies will be distributed for children on a first-come basis, while supplies last, in a drive-through format. Children must be present in order to receive supplies.
Vehicles should enter the drive-through line from Eighth Avenue Drive SW, turning onto Third Street SW and exiting onto Seventh Avenue SW. A map is available on the event’s Facebook listing: www.facebook.com/events/1664489063707531/
The Back to School Supply Drive-Through event is sponsored by Kelly Jones of Thrivent Financial and Walmart, with additional contributions from St. Stephens Lutheran Church & School, U-Haul, Purposed for Success Outreach, Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU), Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, and Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.
For more information about the event, contact Recreation and Special Events Coordinator Kyle Mishler at 828-261-2259 or kmishler@hickorync.gov.
