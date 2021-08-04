Event will benefit nonprofit music school

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School will present a benefit dinner/concert event at 6 p.m. Aug. 21.

The dinner/ concert event location is Davis Hall in the First Baptist Church in Taylorsville. The concert will feature The Faculty, performing dazzling arrangements of Celtic, light classical, folk music and more. Dinner will be catered.

Proceeds will go to support Studio3 Music School, a 501c3 nonprofit charity.

Reservation deadline for tickets is Aug. 12. For ticket and reservation information, go to www.Studio3nc.com and click on the concerts tab. Tickets can be purchased online or through the mail.

For more information, contact Linda Hagen at Linda@studio3nc.com or 828-352-3526.