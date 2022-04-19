 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Event to highlight kids' summer activities

  • 0

HICKORY — Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?

The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment, free hot dogs, games, activities, and giveaways will be available at the event.

Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, NC Pre-Kindergarten, Children’s Resource Center, Parents as Teachers, and Triple P (Positive Parenting Program). To connect with early childhood services in the community, go to CatawbaKids.com or call 828-695-6505. Connect on social media @catawbakids.

People are also reading…

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

China's zero COVID policy strains second largest economy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert