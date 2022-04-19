Event to highlight kids' summer activities

HICKORY — Looking for activities, camps, entertainment, and educational opportunities for children over the summer?

The City of Hickory and the Catawba County Partnership for Children will host Spring into Summer on Thursday, May 5, from 5-7 p.m. at Taft Broome Park. This summer kick-off event will bring together informational booths to address that question for families. Entertainment, free hot dogs, games, activities, and giveaways will be available at the event.

Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high-quality early childhood services and resources, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, NC Pre-Kindergarten, Children’s Resource Center, Parents as Teachers, and Triple P (Positive Parenting Program). To connect with early childhood services in the community, go to CatawbaKids.com or call 828-695-6505. Connect on social media @catawbakids.

Taft Broome Park is located at 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.