Event to focus on racism, police brutality, injustice

The Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance, an association of primarily African American congregations, will hold a "call to action" at 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.
The focus will be on racism, police brutality and injustice in light of recent events that have ignited protests all over the world in response to the killing of unarmed black men by police in America.
The public is invited to hear local pastors in the Alliance address the outrage and grief of the African American community and their allies as well as demand changes in the criminal justice system that can bring healing and peace to our world.
"In times like these, pastors have to speak out prophetically against injustice on behalf of God and God's people," said the Rev. Antonio Logan, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and president of the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance.
Logan will speak along with the Rev. Reggie Longcrier, Exodus Missionary Outreach Church; the Rev. David E. Roberts II, Morning Star First Baptist Church; the Rev. Cassandra Rawls, Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church; the Rev. Kurt Massey, Hickory Bible Church; and the Rev. Anthony Freeman, Clinton Tabernacle AME Zion Church. The event will be live streamed on Facebook through the Greater Hickory Ministerial Alliance page.
For more information, contact the Rev. Antonio Logan at fbchickory@gmail.com or 828-302-9991.
