Event to focus on public schools opening safely

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their Leader Talks series with their seventh WebEx event on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11:30 a.m.
In this seventh edition of Leader Talks entitled “Area School Superintendents Discuss Opening Schools Safely,” hear from each local school superintendent on the steps they are taking to open their schools in the coming weeks.
Panelists for this WebEx event include Matthew Stover, superintendent for Catawba County Schools; Robbie Adell, superintendent for Hickory Public Schools; Aron Gabriel, superintendent for Newton-Conover City Schools; and Jennifer Hefner, superintendent for Alexander County Schools.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit www.cvcc.edu/news/Leader-Talks-COVID-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the Leader Talks event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
