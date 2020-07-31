Event to focus on higher-education safety

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Workforce Development Innovation Center, the Chamber of Catawba County and K-64 continue their Leader Talks series with their sixth WebEx event on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11:30 a.m.
In this sixth edition of Leader Talks entitled “Higher Education Opens Safely,” hear from the presidents of area colleges and university on steps they are taking to safely open their institutions this fall.
Additionally each president will share their thoughts on the unique challenges facing higher education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Panelists for this WebEx event include Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College; Frederick Whitt, president of Lenoir-Rhyne University; and Mark Poarch, president of Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute.
There is no charge to participate in this WebEx event. However, pre-registration is required.
To register, visit www.cvcc.edu/news/Leader-Talks-COVID-19.cfm on CVCC’s website or you can also go through the K64 website at www.k-64learning.com/our-events.
For more information on the Leader Talks event, contact Keith Sipe, director of Business & Industry Services, at bsipe498@cvcc.edu.
