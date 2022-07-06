Event to feature poet's first book for children

HICKORY — Scott Owens, professor of poetry at Lenoir-Rhyne University and founder of Poetry Hickory, has written 17 collections of poetry, but his newest, "Worlds Enough," is the first he has written for children.

Owens will read from "Worlds Enough" on July 12, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory as part of the 15-year reading series Poetry Hickory.

Released earlier this month, and illustrated by local artist, Missy Cleveland, "Worlds Enough" includes nearly 60 poems ranging from whimsical narratives to haiku to riddles, all designed to entertain and sometimes challenge young minds and frequently older minds as well.

The poems were written across Owens' 35-year career as a poet and teacher, but many were written within the last year in response to Missy Cleveland's paintings, more than 60 of which are included in the book.

Cleveland received a grant from the United Arts Council for her work on the book. Similarly, Owens has received awards for his writing from the Pushcart Prize Anthology, the Academy of American Poets, the NC Poetry Society, the NC Writers Network, and the Indie Lit Awards. He has been featured frequently on the NPR series "The Writer's Almanac," and his essays on poetry have been included numerous times in "Poet's Market."

"Worlds Enough" is available for purchase at Taste Full Beans, or through Redhawk Publishing, or Amazon.

For more information, contact Owens at asowens1@yahoo.com or 828-234-4266.