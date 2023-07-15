HICKORY — United Way agency Exodus Homes and Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ will host an Everything Free Community Outreach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22 at the Ridgeview Recreation Center, 115 Seventh Ave. SW in Hickory.

This will be a lively family-friendly event with music and powerful testimonies of recovery from addiction and incarceration. Organizers will be giving away new adult and children’s clothes from Walmart and other free items and services including furniture, haircuts, manicures, face painting, birthday cakes, NIV Larger Print Bibles, free HIV testing from ALFA, free at-home COVID tests and COVID vaccines from the Health Department, and a free beef hot dog lunch for all who come. Voter registration will be provided by the League of Women Voters and the Hickory Branch NAACP.

Also included will be a resource fair of local help agencies that will have many free items to give away as well. Participating agencies will include Better Homes and Gardens Foothills Realty, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Carolina Therapeutic Services, Carolina Caring, Catawba Valley Health, Catawba Valley Faith Health Initiative, the Cognitive Connection, Catawba Valley Community College, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, Hickory Police Department, the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Integrated Care of Greater Hickory, Safe Harbor, Veterans Helping Veterans, VOICE, Women’s Resource Center and others.

The free furniture is given away on a first-come basis, so participants are encouraged to come early to tag the pieces they want. Exodus Works will be on hand to deliver furniture in the Hickory area for $15 paid in advance. For more information, contact the Rev. Susan Smith, 828-962-8196 or revsusansmith@gmail.com.