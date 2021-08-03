Event to celebrate book on Hyalyn Porcelain

HICKORY — In recognition of the significant history that Hyalyn Pottery has in the city of Hickory, the Historical Association of Catawba County will be celebrating the release of noted author Steve Compton's book, "Hyalyn, America's Finest Porcelain."

The association will host a reception at the Harper House/Hickory History Center at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12. Books will be available for purchase, and Compton will be signing copies.

H. Leslie and Frances Moody decided on Hyalyn Porcelain as the name for their company, derived from the word "hyaline," which is a pottery term for a translucent, glass-like substance. After World War II ended in 1945, Moody traveled to Hickory to propose his plans for a ceramic manufacturing plant. The Hickory Chamber of Commerce approved Moody's plans, and July of that year saw the company's incorporation.

The public is invited to support a local piece of history and hear from Hyalyn expert Steve Compton. Light refreshments will be available. The address for the event is 310 N. Center St., Hickory. Limited parking is available on site, but guests can find overflow parking on the street or at the Frye Regional Medical Center parking deck.