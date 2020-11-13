Event raises $32,000 to fight Alzheimer's disease

HICKORY — Hundreds of area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Hickory. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a large group gathering, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties on Oct. 24, raising more than $32,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $38,000 by the end of the year. Since the walk is everywhere this year, individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/Hickory.

“Many thanks to our walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, and the Hickory community for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s event a success in spite of the obstacles this year has brought to our community,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone creatively taking their own steps against Alzheimer’s disease and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”