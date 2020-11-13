Event raises $32,000 to fight Alzheimer's disease

HICKORY — Hundreds of area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s - Hickory. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead of a large group gathering, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties on Oct. 24, raising more than $32,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $38,000 by the end of the year. Since the walk is everywhere this year, individuals are being encouraged to still register, watch the opening ceremony, walk in their neighborhoods and fundraise on their own. Registrations and donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 at act.alz.org/Hickory.
“Many thanks to our walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, and the Hickory community for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s event a success in spite of the obstacles this year has brought to our community,” said Katherine L. Lambert, CEO of the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone creatively taking their own steps against Alzheimer’s disease and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services.”
Charlie’s Angels was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $3,100. The team is led by Regina Jenkins who walks in memory of her father who passed away in 2015, just days before the first Walk to End Alzheimer’s event their family participated in. The other top fundraising teams include: Sigma Kappa Theta Alpha ($1,580) and Catawba Insurance Agency ($1.436).
“Congratulations to the top teams for their stellar fundraising efforts,” added Lambert. “Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
For this year’s walk, time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s were replicated. On walk day, an online opening ceremony featured a presentation of promise flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Next, everyone walked in their own neighborhoods with their family and friends. Finally, the Alzheimer’s Association created the iconic Promise Garden in a “view only” format that participants drove by on walk day at Union Square in Hickory to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In North Carolina alone, there are more 180,000 people living with the disease and 479,000 caregivers.
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts 19 walks across North Carolina.
The Alzheimer’s Association - Western Carolina Chapter provides patient and family services, information and referral, education, and advocacy in 49 central and western North Carolina counties. For more information, visit www.alz.org/northcarolina or call 800-272-3900.
