Event benefits Children's Advocacy & Protection Center

HICKORY — The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center is hosting its annual Denim and Diamonds fundraiser on April 9 at Main City Cellar Club.

Tickets for the event and access to the online auction can be found at Denim22.GiveSmart.com.

The online auction opened March 26.

On Saturday, April 9, enjoy live music, dinner, and more at Main Cellar City Club starting at 6:30 p.m. Main Cellar City Club is located on the lower level of Duke’s Restaurant. The venue has both indoor and outdoor space for guests. The event includes entertainment, the Diamond of Hope raffle, an auction and food.

The Diamond of Hope raffle is a 1.01 carat VVS1 GIA Certified loose diamond. It is a round brilliant cut and the clarity is VVS2. Estimated value is $5,507.

Auction items include jewelry, furniture, lamps, art and pottery pieces from local artists, and baskets filled with items from local stores.

The Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County exists to build a community dedicated to the prevention of and the coordinated response to child abuse and neglect; advocate for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education; coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect; and reduce victim trauma.