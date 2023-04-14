HICKORY — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and it’s fitting that the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County hold their annual Denim & Diamonds Fundraising event to engage a wider network of supporters, advocate for the protection of children, and fund the life-changing work that they do each day.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 29, from 6-9 p.m. at Hart Square.

“This year’s event will be fun and meaningful," said Amanda Haney, chairperson of Denim & Diamonds. “We will have a wonderful meal, a live band, an auction and an opportunity to learn about significant work of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center. I am proud to be a part of this meaningful organization that has become a model for advocacy for the most vulnerable victims in our community.”

The dinner event hosted at Hart Square on April 29 will feature a live band, Men in Black with Nicole, playing a variety of genres such as country, jazz, standards, and soul. In addition, a silent auction will be held online and onsite, with a live auction extending one-of-a-kind experiences: accommodations overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains, Chef’s Table, a stay at Bald Head Island, and a private wine class. The evening will offer many surprises, including a chance to take home a signature diamond.

The fundraising event, Denim & Diamonds, will help the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center meet the needs of children in the Catawba County community. In 2022, 329 children were involved in an investigative process and were served by the agency. The Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center assists both abused children and their families with focus on their physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs.

“We could not do what we do without the support of our community,” said Adrienne Opdyke, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center. “We are grateful for all partners who have stepped up for this event — sponsors, auction donors, event attenders, volunteers, and staff.”

Sponsors for the Denim & Diamond event include Ames Family, Andrea Benfield, Truist, Beckley, Whitener, & Wetmore WA, BJ and Kim Mullinax, Dr. Brian Adair, Bumgarner Oil, Carolina Oncology, Skipper and Fan Smith, Chick-Fil-A of Viewmont, Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet, Conover Hardware, Gage and Mary Furtado, Graystone Eye, Hendrick Honda of Hickory, Mark Teague, Jason Herman Insurance, John and Bess Buller, Jeff and Joy Cline, Haney CPA, PLLC, KSCCo., Kemp Sigmon Custom Homes, Hickory Furniture Mart, Michael and Deanne Blackburn, Peoples Bank, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Piedmont Pathology Associates Inc., Sigmon Painting and Wallcovering, Colby and Jenna Bolick, Jay-Jay Trophies & Awards, Inc., Ever A Woman, Mike Johnson’s Toyota of Hickory, The Site Station, CR Laine Furniture Co Inc., Charles and Brandalyn Connor.

To purchase tickets or learn of sponsorship opportunities for Denim & Diamonds, contact Ashley at LMoretz@CatawbaCountyNC.gov. To inquire about the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center visit: www.catawbacapc.org.