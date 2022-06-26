 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Event at Hickory library to include 1960s tunes

HICKORY — You are invited to reminisce with the library on Thursday, July 7, at 10 a.m. and listen to your favorite tunes from the 1960s. This combination of music bingo and Name that Tune will make you want to twist and shout. There is a limit of 30 participants, first come, first served.

The event will be at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. 

For more information call 828-304-0500. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program. Space is limited and this program is first come, first served. 

