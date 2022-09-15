ESPN's College GameDay to make stop in Hickory today

The ESPN College GameDay bus will be at Appalachian State University's Hickory campus around 11:30 a.m. today.

The GameDay bus will make a stop in Hickory on the way to Boone on Thursday, Appalachian State announced Wednesday. The Appalachian State at Hickory campus is located at 800 17th St. NW in Hickory.

The college pregame show is set to hold its first broadcast from Appalachian State on Saturday, a week after the Mountaineers’ 17-14 upset win over Texas A&M University on the road.

After a stop in Hickory, the GameDay bus is expected to arrive in Boone around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Appalachian State will play Troy University on Saturday.