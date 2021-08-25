Eric Martin to perform at Main Cellar City Club

HICKORY — Eric Martin, front man for Mr. Big, 415 and the Eric Martin Trio, is bringing his timeless vocals and six-string prowess to the Main Cellar City Club on Friday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m.

Main Cellar, Mustard Seed Productions and Ballmore Promotions have a long history of bringing the region their “Summer Acoustic Series” with national acts like Michael Sweet of Stryper, Kip Winger, Abby the Spoon Lady and many more.

Martin will be joined by bassist P.J. Farley of Trixter and Chris Jericho’s “Fozzy,” as well as percussionist Ben Hans, who performs with Martin, Kip Winger, and Anthony Corder as well as his own trio.

Martin's “To Be With You” hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Advance tickets are $22, and include a free meet-and-greet with the band. This is an all-ages show. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/ericmartinhickorync.