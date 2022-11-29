Epic fantasy author releases another book

HICKORY — Bestselling epic fantasy author Davis Ashura released his 12th book in The Anchored Worlds Universe, "Blood of a Novice," on Nov. 8 on Amazon and Audible.

The Hickory resident and full-time practicing physician has found great success and acclaim with his time-shifting stories that overlap within the same universe, but in different realities. This book kicks off his latest fantasy series called The Eternal Ephemera, which overlaps with his other series in unexpected ways.

Ashura’s books are primarily available on Amazon as both physical books and digital downloads and Audible as audiobooks, but they have also recently hit the shelves in some booksellers including Barnes & Noble in Hickory, both in-store and online.

Ashura says about this latest work; “I’m excited by where the story is headed because ultimately, it’s about how internal struggles can highlight external conflict. Plus, the magic is a lot of fun.”

For more information on Ashura, The Anchored Worlds, "Blood of a Novice," or The Eternal Ephemera, visit www.davisashura.com .