Entrepreneurship program at CVCC ranked high
HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has been ranked in the top 10 nationally for Best Online Associate Degree in Entrepreneurship among two-year colleges and universities in 2022.

The rankings were recently released by University HQ, which is a leading independent education organization that provides students with the necessary resources to prepare and plan their career path in their chosen field.

“At CVCC, we are passionate about developing our student entrepreneurs,” said Christy Lefevers, director of Accounting and Business Programs. “Our purpose in our Entrepreneurship Program is to encourage and develop as many students as possible; enabling all students to achieve their personal goals and dreams. Through education we equip our students with the technical skills and the professional skills necessary to thrive in our community.”

Catawba Valley Community College currently offers three degree programs in entrepreneurship, including associate in applied science, diploma and certificate programs.

Outside of these programs, CVCC offers assistance to entrepreneurs, including Startup Catawba and the CVCC Everyday Entrepreneur Venture Fund (EEVF), which provides up to $5,000 in grants for start-up businesses.

There are also entrepreneur activities such as the CVCC Entrepreneurship Tour and the CVCC High School Shark Tank.

The complete list by University HQ is available to view at https://bit.ly/3rYutmi.

For more information on the Entrepreneurship programs at CVCC, visit https://bit.ly/3rXTuOx or contact Lefevers at clefevers@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4308.

